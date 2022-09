PJ Harvey to release B-sides, demos and rarities box set

PJ Harvey‘s final release in her reissue programme is a 59-track collection, B-Sides, Demos And Rarities, due for release on November 4 through UMe/Island.

Available as a 6 LP/ 3 CD/ Digital boxset, most of the songs included have been previously unavailable physically or digitally, while 14 tracks are either previously unreleased or in previously unreleased versions. The music has been mastered under the guidance of regular PJ Harvey producer John Parish. The box set also features previously unseen archive photography by Harvey’s long-term collaborator, Maria Mochnacz.

The box is available to pre-order here.

Here’s the tracklisting:

3CD

Disc 1

DRY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

MAN-SIZE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

MISSED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

HIGHWAY 61 REVISITED – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

ME-JANE – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

DADDY

LYING IN THE SUN

SOMEBODY’S DOWN, SOMEBODY’S NAME

DARLING BE THERE

MANIAC

ONE TIME TOO MANY

HARDER

NAKED COUSIN

LOSING GROUND

WHO WILL LOVE ME NOW

WHY D’YA GO TO CLEVELAND (previously unreleased)

Disc 2

INSTRUMENTAL #1

THE NORTHWOOD

THE BAY

SWEETER THAN ANYTHING

INSTRUMENTAL #3

THE FASTER I BREATHE THE FURTHER I GO (4 TRACK VERSION)

NINA IN ECSTASY 2

REBECCA

INSTRUMENTAL #2

THIS WICKED TONGUE

MEMPHIS

30

66 PROMISES

AS CLOSE AS THIS

MY OWN PRIVATE REVOLUTION

KICK IT TO THE GROUND (4 TRACK)

THE FALLING

THE PHONE SONG

BOWS & ARROWS

ANGEL

STONE

Disc 3

97°

DANCE

CAT ON THE WALL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

YOU COME THROUGH – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

UH HUH HER – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

EVOL – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

WAIT

HEAVEN

LIVERPOOL TIDE

THE BIG GUNS CALLED ME BACK AGAIN

THE NIGHTINGALE

SHAKER AAMER

GUILTY – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

I’LL BE WAITING – DEMO (previously unreleased demo)

HOMO SAPPY BLUES – DEMO (previously unreleased)

THE AGE OF THE DOLLAR – DEMO (previously unreleased)

THE CAMP

AN ACRE OF LAND

THE CROWDED CELL

THE SANDMAN – DEMO

THE MOTH – DEMO

RED RIGHT HAND

