PJ Harvey teases return and shares new studio clips

PJ Harvey has shared that she has been back in the studio with her longtime collaborators John Parish and Flood.

Last week, the musician shared via her social media and her newsletter that she was making a new playlist available on her Spotify.

The playlist features “tracks from her catalogue produced by John Parish and Flood,” and comes in at just under 40 minutes.

Advertisement

Writing in her newsletter, Harvey said: “I have recently been in the studio with John Parish and Flood, my closest musical partners for nearly 30 years. This is a celebration of their masterful work with me. I am so grateful. Thank you John. Thank you Flood. I love you both.”

In addition to the playlist, Harvey shared two new studio clips, filmed, directed and edited by Steve Gullick – you can watch those below.

A new playlist is now available on Spotify, featuring tracks co-produced alongside @JohnParish50 and Flood: https://t.co/TUAnzOjwWk New studio clip filmed, directed and edited by #SteveGullick. pic.twitter.com/EWIHnTpzfA — PJ Harvey (@PJHarveyUK) April 19, 2023

A second studio clip… filmed, directed and edited by #SteveGullick. If you would like to be first to hear about new music, join the PJ Harvey mailing list community https://t.co/ZUXlkAPgbv pic.twitter.com/dhRhga6xPi — PJ Harvey (@PJHarveyUK) April 21, 2023

A message at the end of the newsletter reads: “Keep an eye out for a special announcement next Tuesday at 8pm BST,” suggesting details about a new project or her return.

Last year, Harvey announced an expansive, 59-track box set of rare songs titled B-Sides, Demos and Rarities. The compilation catalogues nearly five dozen archival cuts from the singer-songwriter, 14 of which have never previously seen the light of day.

Advertisement

In February last year, Harvey shared a series of photographs of herself in the studio, prompting speculation her 10th studio album could be on the way. In June, Harvey provided an update on the forthcoming album, telling Rolling Stone she was “very pleased with it” and earmarking a 2023 release.

Also last year, Harvey shared a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s “Who By Fire” for the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters.

Ahe said of the cover: “It was a very enjoyable day spent recording the version of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Who by Fire’ for Bad Sisters. I had spoken to Sharon Horgan in advance of the recording session, so I understood why she felt the song’s lyric was so perfect for the series, but also understood what nuances of Leonard’s performance she most loved, and therefore what to try and recapture but in my own way.”