PJ Harvey film to open London’s Doc’n Roll Festival

Plus films on David Crosby, Swans, Chuck Berry, Raincoats, Neu! and many more

London’s Doc’N Roll Film Festival has announced its programme for the 2019 edition, running from November 1 to 17 at eight cinemas across the capital.

It launches with the London premiere of A Dog Called Money: PJ Harvey, which follows the making of Harvey’s last album The Hope Six Demolition Project. Collaborator Seamus Murphy filmed their visits to Kosovo, Afghanistan and Washington DC, as well as the recording of the album behind one-way glass at London’s Somerset House.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The festival also features the UK premieres of films about David Crosby, Gordon Lightfoot, Swans, Chuck Berry, Brainiac, The Chills, Lee Moses and Neu!, as well as an evening of films by and about The Raincoats’ Gina Birch.

For the full programme of events and ticket details, visit the official Doc’N Roll Film Festival site.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from September 19, and available to order online now – with Jimmy Page on the cover. Meanwhile, our free CD features 17 exclusive cover versions of Wilco songs recorded for us by Low, Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Kurt Vile and many more. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Kim Gordon, The Clash live and unseen, Angel Olsen, Tinariwen, Bruce Hornsby, Super Furry Animals, Bob Nastanovich on David Berman and Roger McGuinn.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.