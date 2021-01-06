Subscribe
PJ Harvey announces Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea vinyl reissue

Plus standalone demos album

Sam Richards

PJ Harvey has announced that the vinyl reissue of her Mercury Prize-winning fifth album, Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea, will be released by UMC/Island on February 26.

As with the other albums in PJ Harvey’s current reissue series, it will be accompanied by a standalone album of previously unreleased demos (available on vinyl, CD and digital formats). Listen to the demo version of “This Mess We’re In” below:

Pre-order Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea here and pre-order the demos album here.

