PJ Harvey announces Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea vinyl reissue

PJ Harvey has announced that the vinyl reissue of her Mercury Prize-winning fifth album, Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea, will be released by UMC/Island on February 26.

As with the other albums in PJ Harvey’s current reissue series, it will be accompanied by a standalone album of previously unreleased demos (available on vinyl, CD and digital formats). Listen to the demo version of “This Mess We’re In” below:

Pre-order Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea here and pre-order the demos album here.