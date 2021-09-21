Pixies to headline End Of The Road Festival 2022

Pixes will headline End Of The Road Festival 2022.

The band had been previously booked to headline 2020 edition, before it was cancelled due to the pandemic, and then again in 2021, when travel restrictions meant they had to pull out.

This announcement of their presence at the 2022 festival coincides with the release of early bird tickets – which can be bought here.

End Of The Road Festival runs between September 1 – 4 in Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury.

