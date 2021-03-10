Subscribe
Pink Floyd to release Live At Knebworth 1990

Historic concert comes to CD and vinyl on April 30

By Sam Richards
Credit: Pete Still/Hipgnosis

Pink Floyd’s headline set from 1990’s Silver Clef Award Winners charity concert at Knebworth will be released as an album by Warner Music on April 30.

The show was previously released on 2019’s Later Years box set, but is now available as a standalone album on double vinyl, CD and digital platforms for the first time, entitled Live At Knebworth 1990.

The Knebworth concert, which was broadcast globally on MTV at the time, found Pink Floyd topping an all-star bill that included Paul McCartney, Dire Straits, Genesis, Phil Collins, Mark Knopfler, Robert Plant (with Jimmy Page), Cliff Richard, Eric Clapton and Tears For Fears.

“There is something special about Knebworth,” says Nick Mason. “We all still have fond memories of playing there in the ’70s, and this show was no different. As a North London boy this was almost a home game, but with the added delight of being the re-assembly of the band after a fairly mega tour that had lasted for well over a year. It was also an opportunity to get  the wonderful Candy Dulfer to play – I had been a fan of hers for quite a while, and it was just a shame we didn’t have an opportunity to utilise her for more. We also had our dear friend Michael Kamen guesting. Michael had contributed so much to PF over the previous ten years, it’s great to have something of his playing on the recording.”

David Gilmour and Andy Jackson have remixed the audio for all seven tracks performed on the day, and the album features new artwork shot by Floyd collaborator Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell of Hipgnosis and designed by Peter Curzon of Storm Studios.

Check out the artwork and LP tracklisting below, and pre-order here.

Disc 1 Side A
1 Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Parts 1-5
2 The Great Gig In The Sky
Disc 1 Side B
1 Wish You Were Here
2 Sorrow
 
Disc 2 Side C
1 Money
Disc 2 Side D
1 Comfortably Numb
2 Run Like Hell

