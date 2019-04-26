Pink Floyd exhibition Their Mortal Remains to open in Madrid

Following successful runs in London, Rome and Dortmund

Following its successful debut at London’s V&A museum and subsequent runs in Rome and Dortmund, Pink Floyd exhibition Their Mortal Remains will open in Madrid on May 10, until September 15.

A collaboration between Pink Floyd, Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell and stage designers Stufish, the exhibition features over 350 artefacts collected over the band’s career, many unseen before the exhibition, including hand-written lyrics, musical instruments, letters, original artwork and stage props. High-tech audiovisual features contribute to an immersive journey through the world of Pink Floyd.

Their Mortal Remains is showing at Madrid’s IFEMA (the Trade Fair Institution of Spain). Admission is €9.90 – €19.90 EUR (plus fees), with the audioguide included in the price. For full details, visit the exhibition’s official site.

