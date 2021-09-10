Phil Collins shares health update: “I can barely hold a stick”

Phil Collins has given a rare interview, in which he updated fans on his ongoing health battles and their effect on his ability to perform.

The musician has been suffering from nerve damage since a spinal injury in 2007, in which he damaged vertebrae in his upper neck.

Discussing Genesis‘ forthcoming reunion tour – which will see Collins‘ son Nic taking his place behind the kit – he said: “I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son.”

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, when asked if he’s still able to play he said: “No. No, I would love to but, you know, I mean I can barely hold a stick with this hand, so there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

First announced in March 2020 but delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming Genesis tour begins next month. It will see Collins reunite with Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, who last performed together in 2007 to mark Genesis’ 40th anniversary.

While Collins will sing, his son has been confirmed to take over on drums. “He plays a bit like me when he wants to,” Collins said when the tour was first announced.

“I’m one of his many influences, being his dad. He plays like me and he kinda has the same attitude as me, so that was a good starter.”

In 2017, Rutherford hinted that Genesis could return once again in celebration of their 50th year, though no plans materialised.

Collins and Rutherford, however, did reunite onstage last summer during the former’s solo show in Berlin. The pair played Genesis‘ hit “Follow You Follow Me”, lifted from their 1978 album …And Then There Were Three….