Genesis announce first tour for 13 years

Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford have announced their first tour as Genesis since 2007.

The Last Domino? Tour 2020 kicks off in Dublin on November 16, with further dates across the UK and Ireland. See the full itinerary below:

Monday 16th November – Dublin 3 Arena

Thursday 19th November – Belfast SSE Arena

Monday 23rd November – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Thursday 26th November – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sunday 29th November – London The O2

Monday 30th November – London The O2

Wednesday 2nd December – Leeds First Direct Arena

Saturday 5th December – Birmingham Birmingham Arena

Tuesday 8th December – Manchester Manchester Arena

Friday 11th December – Glasgow SSE Arena

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday (March 6) from here.