Peter Hook And The Light announce new Unknown Pleasures and Closer shows for 2022

Peter Hook And The Light have announced new shows playing both of Joy Division‘s two albums in full.

The band, who have been performing material from Hook‘s old bands Joy Division and New Order since they formed in 2010, will play both Unknown Pleasures and Closer as part of their Joy Division: A Celebration Tour next April.

In addition to our UK & Irish tour dates in January and November, we are pleased to now be adding further shows for April. Tickets for the April dates go on sale this Friday 24th September via https://t.co/aRq5vk7N7r Tickets for the January & November dates are already on sale. pic.twitter.com/QjSKoKpkVd — Peter Hook (@peterhook) September 20, 2021

They will also play rescheduled shows in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and London in January, as well as shows in Belfast, Dublin and Limerick in November 2022.

The shows will also see Hook and his band play a special opening set of New Order material. Full tour dates are as follows.

Peter Hook And The Light will play:

January 2022

11 – Leeds, O2 Academy

12 – Glasgow, Barrowland

14 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

15 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

April

7 – Brighton, Concorde 2

8 – Colchester, Arts Centre

9 – Norwich, UEA

16 – Nottingham, Rock City

18 – Bristol, Marble Factory

21 – Oxford, O2 Academy

22 – Holmfirth, Picturedrome

28 – Gloucester, Guildhall

29 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

November

10 – Limerick, Big Top

11 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

12 – Belfast, Limelight

In October next year, Hook will also play rescheduled The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated shows with Manchester Camerata.

Hook first collaborated with the chamber orchestra back in 2019 for a trio of gigs, including a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which saw the musicians “revisit the post punk elements that shaped Joy Division’s ground-breaking sound, aligned with a full orchestra to reflect and respect the spirt which defines their heritage”.