Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac live tapes unearthed

1968 and 1970 shows form the basis of new album Before The Beginning

Tapes of two live concerts by Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac dating from 1968 and 1970 have recently been unearthed and restored to provide the basis for Before The Beginning, a new 3xCD box set and two-volume vinyl release due out on June 7.

The tapes were completely unmarked so the exact origin of the recordings is unknown. Experts were merely able to date them to 1968 and 1970 respectively.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The third CD (or second vinyl volume) also contains four previously unheard demo tracks dating from the same era. Fleetwood Mac have given their full approval for the release of these tapes.

Peruse the CD tracklisting for Before The Beginning below:

CD1

1. Madison Blues (Version 1) (Live) (Remastered)

2. Something Inside of Me (Live) (Remastered)

3. The Woman That I Love (Live) (Remastered)

4. Worried Dream (Live) (Remastered)

5. Dust My Blues (Live) (Remastered)

6. Got To Move (Live) (Remastered)

7. Trying So Hard To Forget (Live) (Remastered)

8. Instrumental (Live) (Remastered)

9. Have You Ever Loved A Woman (Live) (Remastered)

10. Lazy Poker Blues (Live) (Remastered)

11. Stop Messing Around (Live) (Remastered)

12. I Loved Another Woman (Live) (Remastered)

13. I Believe My Time Ain’t Long (Version 1) (Live) (Remastered)

14. Sun Is Shining (Live) (Remastered)

CD2

1. Long Tall Sally (Live) (Remastered)

2. Willie and the Hand Jive (Live) (Remastered)

3. I Need Your Love So Bad (Live) (Remastered)

4. I Believe My Time Ain’t Long (Version 2) (Live) (Remastered)

5. Shake Your Money Maker (Live) (Remastered)

6. Before the Beginning (Live) (Remastered)

7. Only You (Live) (Remastered)

8. Madison Blues (Version 2) (Live) (Remastered)

9. Can’t Stop Lovin’ (Live) (Remastered)

10. The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (Live) (Remastered)

11. Albatross (Live) (Remastered)

12. World In Harmony (Version 1) (Live) (Remastered)

13. Sandy Mary (Live) (Remastered)

14. Only You (Live) (Remastered)

15. World In Harmony (Version 2) (Live) (Remastered)

CD3

1. I Can’t Hold Out (Live) (Remastered)

2. Oh Well (Part 1) (Live) (Remastered)

3. Rattlesnake Shake (Live) (Remastered)

4. Underway (Live) (Remastered)

5. Coming Your Way (Live) (Remastered)

6. Homework (Live) (Remastered)

7. My Baby’s Sweet (Live) (Remastered)

8. My Baby’s Gone (Live) (Remastered)

9. You Need Love (Demo) (Remastered)

10. Talk With (Demo) (Remastered)

11. If It Ain’t Me (GK Edit) (Demo) (Remastered)

12. Mean Old World (Demo) (Remastered)

Volume 1 of the LP edition features all tracks up to and including “Shake Your Money Maker” across three sides of vinyl. Volume 2 will follow at a later date.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The May 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from March 21, and available to order online now – with Neil Young on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Mark Hollis, Jimi Hendrix, Al Green, Oh Sees, Damo Suzuki, Mott The Hoople, Big Thief, Love, Kristin Hersh, Shaun Ryder and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Weyes Blood, Kevin Morby, Richard Dawson, Fat White Family, Shana Cleveland, Drugdealer and Mekons.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.