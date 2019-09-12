Peter Gabriel unveils B-sides and rarities comp, Flotsam And Jetsam

Hear an early live version of "Solsbury Hill"

Tomorrow (September 13), Peter Gabriel will release Flotsam And Jetsam – a digital-only collection of B-sides, remixes and rarities from across his solo career.

The 60 tracks, arranged chronologically, have all been previously released physically on a variety of 7”, 12” or CD singles, soundtrack or tribute albums – but most have never appeared on digital services before.

Hear “Solsbury Hill (Live at the Bottom Line)” and peruse the tracklisting for the entire Flotsam And Jetsam compilation below:

1) 1976-1985

Strawberry Fields Forever

Slowburn (Extended Version)

Perspective (Single Version)

D.I.Y. (Re-recorded Single Version)

Teddy Bear

Mother of Violence (Single Mix)

Solsbury Hill (Live at the Bottom Line)

I Don’t Remember (Alternate Version)

Biko (Remixed Version)

Shosholoza

Jetzt Kommt Die Flut

Soft Dog

Shock The Monkey (Instrumental)

Across The River

Kiss Of Life (Live)

I Don’t Remember (Live Single Version)

2) 1986 – 1993

I Have The Touch (85 Remix)

Sledgehammer (Dance Mix)

Sledgehammer (Extended)

Don’t Break This Rhythm (Full Version)

In Your Eyes (Single Mix)

In Your Eyes (Special Remix)

Big Time (Extended Version)

Curtains

GA GA (I Go Swimming Instrumental)

Walk Through The Fire (Single Mix)

Biko (Live)

Digging In The Dirt (Raw Stylus Mix)

Digging In The Dirt (Instrumental)

Quiet Steam

Bashi-Bazouk

Games Without Frontiers (Massive/DB Mix)

Steam (Oh, Oh, Let Off Steam Mix)

Steam (Oh, Oh, Let Off Steam Mix Dub)

Mercy Street (William Orbit Mix)

Blood Of Eden (Special Mix for Wim Wenders Until the End of the World)

Digging In The Dirt (Rich E Mix)

Kiss That Frog (Mindblender Mix)

Shaking The Tree (Bottrill Remix)

3) 1994 – 2016

Summertime

Suzanne

I Have The Touch (Robbie Robertson Mix)

In The Sun

Shaking The Tree 97 (Jungle Version)

I Grieve (City of Angels Version)

The Tower That Ate People (Red Planet Remix)

Animal Nation

Signal to Noise (Gangs of New York Version)

More Than This (The Polyphonic Spree Mix)

More Than This (Elbow Mix)

My Head Sounds Like That (Röyksopp Remix)

Sky Blue (Martyn Bennett Remix)

Growing Up (Trent Reznor Remix)

Growing Up (Stabilizer Remix)

Growing Up (Tricky Instrumental Mix)

Darkness (Engelspost Remix)

Curtains (Broad Mix)

Father, Son (Daniel Lanois & Richard Chappell Mix)

Courage

Courage (The Hexidecimal Mix)

I’m Amazing

The Veil

