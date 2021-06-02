Subscribe
News

Pete Doherty announces intimate Camden show at former Dingwalls venue

Tickets for the 500-capacity show go on sale today

By Patrick Clarke
Pete Doherty Camden shows
Pete Doherty CREDIT: Thomas M Jackson/Getty Images

Trending Now

Pete Doherty has announced an intimate headline show to take place in Camden, London next month.

The Libertines frontman will return to his old stomping ground for a show at Powerhaus, formerly Dingwalls, on July 3.

Tickets for the intimate, 500-capacity show go on sale today (June 2) at 10am. You can find them here.

Advertisement

It won’t be Doherty’s only intimate London performance of the year, with The Libertines set to perform four shows at Kentish Town’s O2 Forum, this December as part of their Winter Giddy Up A Ding-Dong tour.

A statement about these “up close and personal” shows, which were teased by the band earlier last week, added: “The Libertines are pleased as punch to announce a 15-date Christmas jaunt across the UK in November and December, including two shows at London’s O2 Forum, the scene of the bands legendary shows in December 2003.”

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More