Peek inside John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s mansion in new “Isolation” video

This Friday (April 23), Capitol/UMC will release John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band: The Ultimate Collection, featuring 6 CDs and two Blu-Ray discs of demos, outtakes and alternate mixes of the 1970 album.

One of the alternate takes is a ‘Raw Studio Mix’ of “Isolation”, recorded in EMI Studio 3, Abbey Road on Oct 6, 1970. You can hear it below accompanied by a video shot at John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s Tittenhurst Park mansion on July 16, 1971.

The annotated video takes you inside John and Yoko’s private bedroom, bathroom and dressing rooms pointing out artefacts of interest, including the piano on which Lennon composed “Imagine”. Watch below:

