Pearl Jam confirm they have started working on a new album

Pearl Jam have confirmed that they have started working on a new album.

Stone Gossard has said the grunge legends have started sessions on the follow-up to 2020’s Gigaton and some tracks have already been recorded.

“We’ve recorded some songs. We’re on our way. We’re making music,” he told Consequence Of Sound.

He also confirmed that producer, guitarist and songwriter Andrew Watt, who has a history with Justin Bieber and recently worked on frontman Eddie Vedder’s album Earthling, is on board.

“We’re psyched,” Gossard said. “Andrew is a total character. Really, like immediately, we were writing quickly. Spontaneously. Bring in a riff. Let’s knock it out. [Drummer] Matt Cameron is playing his ass off. We didn’t bring any gear down. We were just doing some recording in Andrew’s basement in Beverly Hills, basically. So far, so good.”

Vedder previously said that the band were looking to work with Watt.

“I want to keep staying in that state of mind where we make looser records, and are quicker in terms of being able to generate that feeling or art… Pearl Jam, we constantly are asking: What is another process? How is it that we can do something new? What’s the next step?” Gossard continued.

“Just speaking with [bassist] Jeff [Ament] the other day, we’re talking about trying different formations of how to generate song ideas, particularly ones that move us, that move us in a cool direction, or in a direction that makes people go, ‘Ah!’”