Pearl Jam announce new album, Gigaton

Pearl Jam have announced that their eleventh studio album, Gigaton, will be released by Universal on March 27.

The album was produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam. The cover features an image by photographer and marine biologist Paul Nicklen, showing Norway’s Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater. Check it out below:

“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

The first single, “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”, will be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, peruse Pearl Jam’s 2020 tourdates, including the previously announced show in London’s Hyde Park, below:

March

Wed 18th Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Fri 20th Ottowa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

Sun 22nd Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre

Tues 24th Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre

Sat 28th Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

Mon 30th New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

April

Thurs 2nd Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Sat 4th St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Centre

Mon 6th Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

Thurs 9th Denver, CO, Pepsi Centre

Sat 11th Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

Mon 13th San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

Wed 15th Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Thurs 16th Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Sat 18th Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

Sun 19th Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

June

Tues 23rd Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle

Thurs 25th Berlin, Germany, Walduhne

Sat 27th Stockholm, Sweden, Lollapalooza Stockholm

Mon 29th Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

July

Thurs 2nd Werchter, Belgioum, Rock Werchter Festival

Sun 5th Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferri

Tue 7th Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle

Fri 10th London, BST Hyde Park

Mon 13th Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

Wed 15th Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena

Fri 17th Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

Sun 19th Paris, France, Lollapalooza Paris

Wed 22nd Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Thurs 23rd Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome