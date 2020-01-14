Pearl Jam announce new album, Gigaton

Pearl Jam have announced that their eleventh studio album, Gigaton, will be released by Universal on March 27.
The album was produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam. The cover features an image by photographer and marine biologist Paul Nicklen, showing Norway’s Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater. Check it out below:
“Making this record was a long journey,” explains Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”
The first single, “Dance Of The Clairvoyants”, will be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, peruse Pearl Jam’s 2020 tourdates, including the previously announced show in London’s Hyde Park, below:
March
Wed 18th Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
Fri 20th Ottowa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre
Sun 22nd Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre
Tues 24th Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre
Sat 28th Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena
Mon 30th New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
April
Thurs 2nd Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
Sat 4th St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Centre
Mon 6th Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena
Thurs 9th Denver, CO, Pepsi Centre
Sat 11th Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena
Mon 13th San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
Wed 15th Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
Thurs 16th Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
Sat 18th Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
Sun 19th Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
June
Tues 23rd Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle
Thurs 25th Berlin, Germany, Walduhne
Sat 27th Stockholm, Sweden, Lollapalooza Stockholm
Mon 29th Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
July
Thurs 2nd Werchter, Belgioum, Rock Werchter Festival
Sun 5th Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferri
Tue 7th Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle
Fri 10th London, BST Hyde Park
Mon 13th Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena
Wed 15th Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena
Fri 17th Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
Sun 19th Paris, France, Lollapalooza Paris
Wed 22nd Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
Thurs 23rd Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome