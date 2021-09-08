Subscribe
News

Pavement announce 2022 reunion tour

Including eight UK shows in October next year

By Sam Richards
Credit: Tarina Westlund

Trending Now

Wowie zowie! Pavement are reforming for a European tour in Autumn 2022, following their previously announced headline slot at the Primavera festival in June.

They’ll visit Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Manchester before a four-night residency at London’s Roundhouse in October. See the full list of tourdates and on-sale times below; grab your tickets here.

A press release also teases further Pavement activity: “The music remains untouchable, and the future shrouded in mystery. More worldwide reunion dates? A celebration of one of the band’s canonical and not-yet-reissued LPs? More news to follow…”

Advertisement

Thu 2/6 2022 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
Fri 10/6 2022 Porto, Portugal NOS Primavera Sound
Mon 17/10 2022 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds #
Tue 18/10 2022 Glasgow, UK Barrowland Ballroom #
Wed 19/10 2022 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall #
Thu 20/10 2022 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo #
Sat 22/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #
Sun 23/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #
Mon 24/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #
Tue 25/10 2022 London, UK Roundhouse #
Thu 27/10 2022 Paris, FR Le Grand Rex *
Sat 29/10 2022 Copenhagen, DK Vega +
Sun 30/10 2022 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene *
Mon 31/10 2022 Stockholm, SE Cirkus *
Wed 2/11 2022 Aarhus, DK – VoxHall +
Fri 4/11 2022 Bremen, DE Pier 2 +
Sat 5/11 2022 Berlin, DE Tempodrom +
Mon 7/11 2022 Brussels, BE Cirque Royal +
Tue 8/11 2022 Amsterdam, NL Royal Carré Theater *
Thu 10/11 2022 Dublin, IE Vicar Street ^

# go on-sale Saturday, September 11th at 10am AM BST
+ go on-sale Friday, September 10th at 11 AM CEST
* go on-sale Friday, September 10th at 10 AM CEST
^ go on sale Friday, September 10th at 10 AM IST

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Graeme Thomson -

Ry Cooder of Buena Vista Social Club: “We got in there and did great things”

In 1996, Ry Cooder assembled the Buena Vista Social Club and turned Havana’s forgotten musical aristocracy into unlikely stars. Twenty-five years on, the magic of the joyous, bittersweet album they recorded together is stronger than ever. But how did its curator and venerable cast navigate power cuts, food shortages and meetings with Fidel Castro?
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More