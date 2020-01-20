Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher and Chic for Teenage Cancer Trust shows

This year marks 30 years since the founding of the Teenage Cancer Trust charity and 20 years since they started putting on their annual concert series at the Royal Albert Hall.
The line-up for 2020’s anniversary shows has now been unveiled, featuring headline shows from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Groove Armada and Stereophonics. The latter concert will also feature a special acoustic set from Paul Weller.
Check out the dates below. Tickets go on sale from here on Friday (January 24) at 9.30am.
Stereophonics + Very Special Guest Paul Weller
Wednesday 25th March
Groove Armada
Thursday 26th March
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Friday 27th March
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Sunday 29th March
Additionally, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play two shows at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on March 24 and 25. Tickets for those also go on sale on Friday at 9.30am, from here.