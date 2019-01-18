Paul Weller announces new live album and concert film

Other Aspects: Live At The Royal Festival Hall captures one of his 2018 orchestral shows

Paul Weller has announced a new live album and concert film, recorded at one on his orchestral shows in October last year.



Other Aspects: Live At The Royal Festival Hall will be released as a CD/DVD and LP/DVD package on March 8, as well as in select cinemas on February 28.

Watch a trailer for the film below:

For the full list of cinemas participating in the February 28 screening of

Other Aspects: Live At The Royal Festival Hall, go here. Each screening will include a short film featuring never-before-seen studio / rehearsal footage exclusive to the cinema events.

