Paul Weller announces 2020 UK tour

Plus the promise of imminent new material
Following his Forest Live dates in the summer, Paul Weller has announced his first proper UK tour since 2017.
He’ll play 12 shows across the country, full dates below:
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!
01 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange
02 – NORWICH UEA
04 – MARGATE Winter Gardens
05 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavillion
06 – OXFORD New Theatre
08 – ABERDEEN Music Hall
09 – GLASGOW Barrowland
10 – MIDDLESBROUGH Town Hall
12 – LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru
13 – LIVERPOOL Olympia
14 – STOKE Victoria Hall
16 – PORTSMOUTH Guildhall
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (November 1) from the usual outlets.
According to the press release, “Paul has recently been in the studio writing and playing new songs. The fruits of these labours will surface in the new year… watch this space.”
Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The December 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from October 17, and available to order online now – with Bob Dylan on the cover and an exclusive unreleased Dylan track on our free CD. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Robert Smith, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Pink Floyd, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Prince, Joni Mitchell, Bruce Springsteen, Jeff Lynne, Booker T, Tindersticks and much more.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.