Paul Weller announces 2020 UK tour

Following his Forest Live dates in the summer, Paul Weller has announced his first proper UK tour since 2017.

He’ll play 12 shows across the country, full dates below:

01 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

02 – NORWICH UEA

04 – MARGATE Winter Gardens

05 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavillion

06 – OXFORD New Theatre

08 – ABERDEEN Music Hall

09 – GLASGOW Barrowland

10 – MIDDLESBROUGH Town Hall

12 – LLANDUDNO Venue Cymru

13 – LIVERPOOL Olympia

14 – STOKE Victoria Hall

16 – PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (November 1) from the usual outlets.

According to the press release, “Paul has recently been in the studio writing and playing new songs. The fruits of these labours will surface in the new year… watch this space.”

