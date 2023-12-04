Paul McCartney & Wings announce 50th anniversary edition of Band On The Run

50 years to the week of its original release, MPL and UMe will release an expanded 50th anniversary edition of Paul McCartney & Wings’ classic Band On The Run album on February 2, 2024.

The single LP vinyl edition was cut at half speed using a high-resolution transfer of the original master tapes from 1973 by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios, London. It mirrors the US tracklist which features the song “Helen Wheels”, and also includes a Linda McCartney Polaroid poster.

The 2-LP vinyl edition – which includes two Linda McCartney Polaroid posters – features the original US album, remastered at half speed, and a second LP titled ‘Underdubbed’ Mixes Edition.

The ‘Underdubbed’ Mixes present Band On The Run’s songs for the first time without any orchestral overdubs. The previously unreleased rough mixes were created by Geoff Emerick, assisted by Pete Swettenham, at AIR Studios, on October 14, 1973.

“This is Band On The Run in a way you’ve never heard before,” explains Paul McCartney. “When you are making a song and putting on additional parts, like an extra guitar, that’s an overdub. Well, this version of the album is the opposite, underdubbed.”

The 2-CD edition will feature the original US album, ‘Underdubbed’ mixes, and a Linda McCartney Polaroid poster. The ‘Underdubbed’ mixes will also be released digitally.

Finally, Band On The Run will also be available in Dolby ATMOS for the first time, newly mixed by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard.

You can pre-order all editions here.