Paul McCartney announces McCartney III Imagined

Reinterpreted by Beck, Josh Homme, Damon Albarn, St Vincent, Massive Attack and more

By Sam Richards
Credit: Mary McCartney

Paul McCartney has announced the release of McCartney III Imagined, featuring the likes of Beck, Josh Homme, Damon Albarn, St Vincent, Massive Attack, Phoebe Bridgers, Khruangbin and Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien covering or reworking songs from last year’s McCartney III.

Watch a video for Dominic Fike’s version of “The Kiss Of Venus” below:

Peruse the full tracklisting and artwork for McCartney III Imagined below:

1. Find My Way (feat. Beck)
2. The Kiss of Venus (Dominic Fike)
3. Pretty Boys (feat. Khruangbin)
4. Women And Wives (St. Vincent Remix)
5. Deep Down (Blood Orange Remix)
6. Seize The Day (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
7. Slidin’ (EOB Remix)
8. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Damon Albarn Remix)
9. Lavatory Lil (Josh Homme)
10. When Winter Comes (Anderson .Paak Remix)
11. Deep Deep Feeling (3D RDN Remix)
12. Long Tailed Winter Bird (Idris Elba Remix)*
* Physical release exclusive track

McCartney III Imagined is released digitally on April 16 via Capitol Records, with physical versions to follow in the summer. Pre-order here.

The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
