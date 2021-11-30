Subscribe
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr pay tribute to George Harrison on 20th anniversary of late Beatle’s death

“I miss my friend so much”

By Surej Singh
Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr. Image: Evening Standard / Stringer / Getty Images

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have shared tributes to late The Beatles bandmate George Harrison on the 20th anniversary of the latter’s passing.

Harrison, died of lung cancer on November 29, 2001 at the age of 58.

McCartney took to Twitter to share an old image of himself and Harrison in the studio with a caption reading: “Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago. I miss my friend so much. Love Paul.”

See Paul McCartney’s tweet below.

Ringo Starr also took to Instagram to share an image of him and Harrison smoking cigars, saying: “Peace and love to you George I miss you man. Peace and love Ringo“.

Harrison also received a tribute from his widow, Olivia Harrison, who shared a video to her Instagram page that featured a psychedelic photo of Harrison’s face set to his song Within You Without You”, and ended with the words, “We love you, George.”

Meanwhile Peter Jackson’s Disney+ documentary – The Beatles: Get Back – was released last week.

Earlier this month, McCartney addressed the “misconception” that he broke up The Beatles. “I think the biggest misconception at the end of The Beatles was that I broke The Beatles up, and I lived with that for quite a while,” he said. “Once a headline’s out there, it sticks. That was a big one – and I’ve only finally just gotten over it.”

Originally published on NME
