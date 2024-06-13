Nubya Garcia announces new album, Odyssey

Nubya Garcia returns with “The Seer“, the first track taken from her new album, Odyssey. You can hear “The Seer” below.

Odyssey is released on September 20 via Concord Jazz.

Says Garcia, “It represents the notion of truly being on your own path, and trying to discard all the outside noise saying you should go this way or that way.”

Odyssey feartures Esperanza Spalding, Richie Seivwright and Georgia Anne Muldrow and is produced by Garcia and returning collaborator Kwes.

The tracklisting for Odyssey is:

Dawn feat. esperanza spalding

Odyssey

Solstice

Set It Free feat. Richie

The Seer

Odyssey (Outerlude)

We Walk In Gold feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow

Water’s Path

Clarity

In Other Words, Living

Clarity (Outerlude)

Triumphance

