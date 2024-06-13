Subscribe
News

Nubya Garcia announces new album, Odyssey

She's shared the first track, "The Seer"

By Michael Bonner
Photo: Danika Lawrence

Trending Now

Pre-order Odyssey on vinyl here

Nubya Garcia returns with “The Seer“, the first track taken from her new album, Odyssey. You can hear “The Seer” below.

JONI MITCHELL IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE!

Odyssey is released on September 20 via Concord Jazz.

Advertisement

Says Garcia, “It represents the notion of truly being on your own path, and trying to discard all the outside noise saying you should go this way or that way.” 

Odyssey feartures Esperanza Spalding, Richie Seivwright and Georgia Anne Muldrow and is produced by Garcia and returning collaborator Kwes.

The tracklisting for Odyssey is:

Advertisement

Dawn feat. esperanza spalding 

Odyssey 

Solstice

Set It Free feat. Richie

The Seer 

Odyssey (Outerlude) 

We Walk In Gold feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow 

Water’s Path 

Clarity 

In Other Words, Living 

Clarity (Outerlude) 

Triumphance 

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More