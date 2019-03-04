Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’s Jesse James soundtrack comes to vinyl

The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford OST is out on April 19

The soundtrack to Andrew Dominik’s 2007 film The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford, as written and performed by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, is being released on vinyl for the first time on April 19.

It was Cave and Ellis’s second soundtrack after scoring Cave’s own 2005 film The Proposition. They have since gone on to write the music for a number of other films, incluing Dias De Gracia, Lawless, Loin Des Hommes, Hell Or High Water, Wind River and Kings.

You can pre-order the album, which comes on 140g whiskey-coloured vinyl, here.

