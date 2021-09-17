Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share unreleased Ghosteen B-side “Earthlings”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have shared a previously unheard Ghosteen-era outtake – listen to “Earthlings” below.

The track, which was written during the sessions for the band’s 2019 album, is the latest preview of their B-Sides & Rarities Part II album, set to come out on October 22.

The compilation album, compiled by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, is the follow-up to 2005’s lauded B-Sides & Rarities album. The new record features 27 rare and unreleased tracks from 2006-2020, including the first recordings of “Skeleton Tree”, “Girl In Amber” and “Bright Horses”.

Set for release on double vinyl, double CD, deluxe double CD and all digital platforms on October 22, B-Sides & Rarities Part II was previewed last month (August 19) by the release of the 2006 song “Vortex”.

Of new track “Earthlings”, Cave said:”‘Earthlings’ is the missing link that binds Ghosteen together. A lovely song that just got away…”

Listen to the track below:

Speaking about the new album, Cave said: “I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums. It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.

“B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. ‘Waiting For You’ complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous ‘Life Per Se’ deemed too sad for ‘Skeleton Tree’, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.”

Away from the Bad Seeds, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are currently on a UK tour in support of their joint lockdown album CARNAGE, which came out in February.