Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album track listing and Uncut cover story revealed!

Nick Cave is on the cover of the new issue of Uncut, on sale today – August 19, 2021.

In the issue, we trace the secret history of Cave and the Bad Seeds via their new album B-Sides & Rarities Part II and uncover a treasure trove of lost songs, near-forgotten gems and sundry sonic outcasts.

Cave himself, along with assorted Bad Seeds, guides us through a personal selection of the ones that got away. Many of these songs were originated during sessions for their most recent albums, Skeleton Key and Ghosteen, as the band have grappled with new creative directions and working practises.

Cave and The Bad Seeds will release B-Sides & Rarities Part II on October 22. This is the companion volume to 2005’s B-Sides & Rarities. It will be available on double vinyl, double CD, deluxe double CD and all digital platforms.

B-Sides & Rarities Part I and Part II will also be released together as a limited edition deluxe 7 vinyl box set including 83 rare tracks and exclusive sleeve notes.

All compiled by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, B-Sides & Rarities Part II contains 27 rare and unreleased tracks from 2006 – 2020.

You can hear a previously unreleased song “Vortex” here:

Taken from B-Sides & Rarities Part II, “Vortex” was written and recorded in 2006 by Cave, Ellis, Martyn Casey and Jim Sclavunos.

“I always liked the original B-Sides & Rarities more than any of our other albums,” says Cave. “It’s the only one I’d listen to willingly. It seems more relaxed, even a bit nonsensical in places, but with some beautiful songs throughout. There is something, too, about the smallness of certain songs that is closer to their original spirit.

“B-Sides & Rarities Part II continues this strange and beautiful collection of lost songs from The Bad Seeds. I love the final side of the last disc because it reveals the small and fragile beginnings of some of my favourite Bad Seeds songs. ‘Waiting For You‘ complete with bizarre ‘canning factory’ rhythm track, a gorgeous ‘Life Per Se‘ deemed too sad for Skeleton Tree, and ‘Earthlings’ that some consider the finest track of the Ghosteen sessions.”

You can pre-order B-Sides & Rarities Part I and Part II by clicking here.