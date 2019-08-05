Nick Cave hints at third Grinderman album

...While revealing his love of King Crimson and prog rock

In a recent post on his Red Hand Files site, Nick Cave hinted that a third Grinderman album is on the cards.

Responding to a question about his favourite guitarists, he raved about Robert Fripp, who played on the extended version of “Heathen Child” from 2010’s Grinderman 2.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

As an aside, Cave revealed that the album was “part of a yet to be completed trilogy, you might be happy to know”, although no further details were given.

Intriguingly, Cave also suggested that his teenage love for prog rock – not just King Crimson but “Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull, Procol Harum, Yes, Emerson, Lake and Palmer” – exerted more influence over his musical career than is commonly acknowledged.

“King Crimson was able to combine extraordinary moments of purity and fragility with super heavy rock ‘n’ roll, and maybe they imprinted somewhere in my mind the template for some of the more schizophrenic Bad Seeds songs,” he wrote. “Many music critics thought that Grinderman was a return to the sound of The Birthday Party, but I never understood that. From my own perspective within the band, Grinderman was much more influenced by the British progressive rock of my youth than anything else.”

You can read a review of the Conversations With Nick Cave live show in the current issue of Uncut, out now with The Who on the cover.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.