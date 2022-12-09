Subscribe
New Order share classic Haçienda performance of “Sunrise”

The 1985 recording will appear on the forthcoming Low-Life reissue

By Tom Skinner
black and white photograph of New Order performing live in 1985
New Order perform live in 1985. Image: Geoff Campbell

New Order have shared a live performance of “Sunrise” from The Haçienda in 1985.

The song appeared on the Manchester band’s third studio album Low-Life, which is set to be repackaged and reissued as a special expanded box-set on January 27, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here).

Multiple versions of “Sunrise” will feature in the upcoming collection, including a “writing session recording” and a rough instrumental mix.

There’ll also be live airings of the song from Low-Life-era concerts in Tokyo, Rotterdam, Toronto and Manchester.

The latter performance came as part of a-BBC filmed Whistle Test session at the legendary Haçienda venue. On December 8, New Order released a video of that outing on their official YouTube channel – see it here:

The new Low-Life reissue is due to arrive in LP, 2CD and 2DVD formats, along with a special book.

Also being released are a number of 12-inch singles, including “Shellshock”, “Sub-Culture” and “The Perfect Kiss”. Those limited edition records are available to order now here.

New Order released a special boxset for their seminal second album Power Corruption & Lies in 2020. The 1983 record features the tracks “Blue Monday”, “Age Of Consent” and “Your Silent Face”.

This summer saw New Order embark on a joint North American headline tour with Pet Shop Boys.

Originally published on NME
