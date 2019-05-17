New Order announce new live album

∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) was recorded at 2017's Manchester International Festival

New Order have announced the release of a new live album. The enigmatically titled ∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) was recorded during the run of gigs they played under that title at 2017’s Manchester International Festival, backed by a 12-strong synthesiser ensemble from the Royal Northern College of Music.

Hear a version of “Sub-Culture” below:

∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) will be released on triple coloured vinyl, double CD and to download/stream on July 12. Pre-order the album here and check out the tracklisting below:

1 Times Change (Live at MIF)

2 Who’s Joe (Live at MIF)

3 Dream Attack (Live at MIF)

4 Disorder (Live at MIF)

5 Ultraviolence (Live at MIF)

6 In A Lonely Place (Live at MIF)

7 All Day Long (Live at MIF)

8 Shellshock (Live at MIF)

9 Guilt Is A Useless Emotion (Live at MIF)

10 Subculture (Live at MIF)

11 Bizarre Love Triangle (Live at MIF)

12 Vanishing Point (Live at MIF)

13 Plastic (Live at MIF)

14 Your Silent Face (Live at MIF)

15 Decades (Live at MIF)

16 Elegia (Live at MIF)

17 Heart & Soul (Live at MIF)

18 Behind Closed Doors (Live at MIF)

