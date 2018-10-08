New exhibition selects the 70 best album sleeves of all-time

They're on display from today at London's Waterloo Station

An exhibition celebrating 70 years of the album has launched today (October 8) at Waterloo Station in London.

It features the best album sleeve from every year since the advent of the long-playing record in 1949, as chosen by a panel of music industry judges. The exhibition coincides with the inaugural National Album Day this Saturday (October 13).

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

“It’s great to be part of it,” said Billy Bragg, whose album Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs Spy was chosen to represent 1983. “Some of of my favourite albums of all time are in here, Stevie Wonder, the Ramones, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, Blondie… I’m really here to represent Barney Bubbles who designed the sleeve, he’s one of the great British album designers, and I was so fortunate he designed a record for me during his lifetime.”

Check out the full list of album covers included in the exhibition below. The sleeves will be on display at London Waterloo station until October 21, before moving to Manchester Piccadilly (October 22 – November 5) and Glasgow Central (November 6 – 19).

2017 Run The Jewels – Run The Jewels 3

2016 The Last Shadow Puppets – Everything You've Come To Expect

2015 David Gilmour – Rattle That Lock

2014 Royal Blood – Royal Blood

2013 White Lies – Big TV

2012 The Temper Trap – The Temper Trap

2011 Bright Eyes – The People's Key

2010 Klaxons – Surfing The Void

2009 Muse – The Resistance

2008 Fleet Foxes – Fleet Foxes

2007 The Cribs – Men's Needs, Women's Need, Whatever

2006 Thom Yorke – The Eraser

2005 Hard-Fi – Stars of CCTV

2004 Kanye West – The College Dropout

2003 Blur – Think Tank

2002 Lemon Jelly – Lost Horizons

2001 The Strokes – Is this it (UK Edition)

2000 Goldfrapp- Felt Mountain

1999 The White Stripes – The White Stripes

1998 Massive Attack – Mezzanine

1997 Spiritualized – Ladies and Gentlemen… We Are Floating in Space

1996 DJ Shadow – Endtroducing

1995 Aphex Twin – I Care Because You Do

1994 Oasis – Definitely Maybe

1993 Suede – Suede

1992 Tom Waits – Bone Machine

1991 Primal Scream – Screamadelica

1990 Sonic Youth – Goo

1989 The Stone Roses – The Stone Roses

1988 Pixies – Surfer Rosa

1987 The Cure – Kiss me kiss me kiss me

1986 Beastie Boys – Licensed To Ill

1985 Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds – The Firstborn is Dead

1984 This Mortal Coil – It'll End in Tears

1983 Billy Bragg – Life’s a Riot with Spy vs Spy

1982 Duran Duran – Rio

1981 Grace Jones – Nightclubbing

1980 The Pop Group – For How Much Longer Do We Tolerate Mass Murder?

1979 Joy Division – Unknown Pleasures

1978 Blondie – Parallel Lines

1977 Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks

1976 Ramones – Ramones

1975 Brian Eno – Another Green World

1974 Kraftwerk – Autobahn (UK Edition)

1973 Stevie Wonder – Innervisions

1972 Nick Drake – Pink Moon

1971 Funkadelic – Maggot Brain

1970 Miles Davis – Bitches Brew

1969 Scott Walker – Scott 3

1968 The Beatles – The White Album

1967 The Beatles – Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

1966 13th Floor Elevators – The Psychedelic Sounds of The 13th Floor Elevators

1965 Herb Alpert's Tijuana Brass – Whipped Cream & Other Delights

1964 Donald Byrd – A New Perspective

1963 Freddie Hubbard – Hub-tones

1962 The Beach Boys – Surfin' Safari

1961 Hi! We're The Miracles – The Miracles

1960 Conjunto Primavera – Bailemos Twist Con Texaco

1959 Billy Mure – Supersonic Guitars Volume I

1958 Chuck Willis – Chuck Willis, The King of the Stroll

1957 Little Richard – Here's Little Richard

1956 Elvis Presley – Elvis Presley

1955 Lightnin' Hopkins – Lightnin' and The Blues

1954 Thelonious Monk & Sonny Rollins

1953 Duke Ellington – Ellington Uptown

1952 Count Basie – Basie Rides Again!

1951 Bernard Herrmann – The Day The Earth Stood Still

1950 Arturo Toscanini and the NBC Orchestra – Grand Canyon Suite by Ferde Grofé

1949 Beethoven – Symphony No.3 in E Flat Major opus 55 (Eroica)

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.