New 1995 David Bowie live album coming next week

A new David Bowie live album – Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas ’95) – will be released on streaming services next Friday (July 3).

The concert was recorded at the Starplex Amphitheater, Dallas on October 13, 1995, and is previously unreleased. Hear “Teenage Wildlife” from the album below:

Advertisement

The album also inclides two two bonus tracks – “Moonage Daydream” and “Under Pressure” – recorded live at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, on December 13, 1995. Previously available on the “Hallo Spaceboy” CD single, both tracks are making their streaming debut.

The musicians on the album are David Bowie – vocals and saxophone, Carlos Alomar – rhythm guitar, Reeves Gabrels – lead guitar and vocals, Gail Ann Dorsey – bass and vocals, Zachary Alford – drums, Peter Schwartz – keyboards and synthesisers, George Simms – vocals, Mike Garson – piano and keyboards. The cover image was taken by Iman during the ’95 tour.

Check out the tracklisting below:

Look Back In Anger (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

The Hearts Filthy Lesson (David Bowie/Brian Eno/Michael Garson/Sterling Campbell/Erdal Kizilcay/Reeves Gabrels)

The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty) (David Bowie/Brian Eno/Reeves Gabrels)

I Have Not Been To Oxford Town (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

Outside (David Bowie/Kevin Armstrong)

Andy Warhol (David Bowie)

Breaking Glass (David Bowie/George Murray/Dennis Davis)

The Man Who Sold The World (David Bowie)

We Prick You (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

I’m Deranged (David Bowie/Brian Eno)

Joe The Lion (David Bowie)

Nite Flights (Scott Engel)

Under Pressure (David Bowie/Freddie Mercury/Roger Taylor/John Deacon/Brian May)

Teenage Wildlife (David Bowie)

Moonage Daydream* (David Bowie)

Under Pressure* (David Bowie/Freddie Mercury/Roger Taylor/John Deacon/Brian May)

*recorded at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, on December 13, 1995