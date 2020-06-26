Subscribe
News

New 1995 David Bowie live album coming next week

Hear "Teenage Wildlife" from Ouvrez Le Chien now

Sam Richards

Trending Now

AlbumRichard Williams - 0

Bob Dylan’s Rough And Rowdy Ways – the definitive review

You've got the album, now read Uncut's essential commentary
Read more
FeaturesJohn Robinson - 0

Paul McCartney on Let It Be: “All Beatles things are good, period”

Macca and Ringo get back ahead of Peter Jackson's new documentary
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

Some thoughts on Neil Young’s Homegrown

After a Crazy Horse barn tour was cancelled owing to coronavirus touring restrictions, Neil Young devised other ways to...
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Paul Weller

Even with a new album out this week, and with the pandemic striking at the heart of how musicians...
Read more

A new David Bowie live album – Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas ’95) – will be released on streaming services next Friday (July 3).

The concert was recorded at the Starplex Amphitheater, Dallas on October 13, 1995, and is previously unreleased. Hear “Teenage Wildlife” from the album below:

Advertisement

The album also inclides two two bonus tracks – “Moonage Daydream” and “Under Pressure” – recorded live at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, on December 13, 1995. Previously available on the “Hallo Spaceboy” CD single, both tracks are making their streaming debut.

The musicians on the album are David Bowie – vocals and saxophone, Carlos Alomar – rhythm guitar, Reeves Gabrels – lead guitar and vocals, Gail Ann Dorsey – bass and vocals, Zachary Alford – drums, Peter Schwartz – keyboards and synthesisers, George Simms – vocals, Mike Garson – piano and keyboards. The cover image was taken by Iman during the ’95 tour.

Check out the tracklisting below:

Look Back In Anger (David Bowie/Brian Eno)
The Hearts Filthy Lesson (David Bowie/Brian Eno/Michael Garson/Sterling Campbell/Erdal Kizilcay/Reeves Gabrels)
The Voyeur Of Utter Destruction (As Beauty) (David Bowie/Brian Eno/Reeves Gabrels)
I Have Not Been To Oxford Town (David Bowie/Brian Eno)
Outside (David Bowie/Kevin Armstrong)
Andy Warhol (David Bowie)
Breaking Glass (David Bowie/George Murray/Dennis Davis)
The Man Who Sold The World (David Bowie)
We Prick You (David Bowie/Brian Eno)
I’m Deranged (David Bowie/Brian Eno)
Joe The Lion (David Bowie)
Nite Flights (Scott Engel)
Under Pressure (David Bowie/Freddie Mercury/Roger Taylor/John Deacon/Brian May)
Teenage Wildlife (David Bowie)
Moonage Daydream* (David Bowie)
Under Pressure* (David Bowie/Freddie Mercury/Roger Taylor/John Deacon/Brian May)

*recorded at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, on December 13, 1995

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Robert Fripp, Khruangbin, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Laura Marling, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Little Richard and more
Magazines

Uncut – August 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Introducing the fully-updated, deluxe edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to the music of Paul Weller. Featuring a wealth of spiky archive interviews and...
Publications

Paul Weller – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart
Magazines

Uncut – July 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating 50 years of Kraftwerk and the life of their late co-founder Florian Schneider, this 124 page premium publication tells the story of the...
Publications

Kraftwerk – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Get 6 issues of Uncut at special prices - the perfect Father's Day gift!

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.