Neil Young to release Homegrown in early 2020

Neil Young has revealed that his shelved 1975 acoustic album Homegrown will be getting its long-rumoured release early next year.

“Homegrown will be our first release in 2020, sounding great in vinyl – as it was meant to be,” wrote Young on Neil Young Archives. “Made in the mid-nineteen seventies! …A record full of love lost and explorations. A record that has been hidden for decades. Too personal and revealing to expose in the freshness of those times. The unheard bridge between Harvest and Comes A Time, Homegrown is coming to NYA first in 2020!”

A video on the NYA homepage shows Neil Young’s long-time engineer John Hanlon mastering Homegrown in “an all analog chain. This is the way records were made when we started out. This is the way we made them sound great. We were told that this was impossible now, the Homegrown tapes were too damaged to use; we had to use Digital. We didn’t agree. We did not accept. We painstakingly restored the analog masters of Homegrown.”

More news on a firm release date for Homegrown when we have it.