Neil Young to release Homegrown in early 2020

"Hidden" 1975 album restored from analogue masters

Sam Richards

Neil Young has revealed that his shelved 1975 acoustic album Homegrown will be getting its long-rumoured release early next year.

Homegrown will be our first release in 2020, sounding great in vinyl – as it was meant to be,” wrote Young on Neil Young Archives. “Made in the mid-nineteen seventies! …A record full of love lost and explorations. A record that has been hidden for decades. Too personal and revealing to expose in the freshness of those times. The unheard bridge between Harvest and Comes A Time, Homegrown is coming to NYA first in 2020!”

A video on the NYA homepage shows Neil Young’s long-time engineer John Hanlon mastering Homegrown in “an all analog chain. This is the way records were made when we started out. This is the way we made them sound great. We were told that this was impossible now, the Homegrown tapes were too damaged to use; we had to use Digital. We didn’t agree. We did not accept. We painstakingly restored the analog masters of Homegrown.”

More news on a firm release date for Homegrown when we have it.

Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie's breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Special Issues

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Latest in our Best Of NME series is The Best Of NME: 1990-1994. Featuring classic interviews from the archives of the world’s best music...
Publications

NME Gold: The Best Of NME 1990-1994

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Bob Dylan, Robert Smith, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Bonnie 'Prince' Billy and Pink Floyd all feature in the new Uncut, dated December...
Magazines

Uncut – December 2019

Buy Now

