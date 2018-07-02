Neil Young debuts 50-year-old song at Chicago solo show

Buffalo Springfield-era demo "One More Sign" gets first ever live airing

Neil Young is currently on a solo tour of the US, playing varied sets drawing from all periods of his career. At Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre last night (July 1) he surprised fans by taking to the piano to play “One More Sign”, a song dating from the Buffalo Springfield era that has only ever been released as a demo.

Other highlights of his two Chicago shows included “After The Gold Rush” on pump organ, “The Needle And The Damage Done” and “Ohio”.

“The crowd was the real hero,” wrote Young on Neil Young Archives. “I was happy to join them.”

Watch some clips of Neil Young’s Chicago gigs below and peruse the set lists here.

Tomorrow night’s show (July 3) at the Fox Theatre in Detroit will be streaming live on Neil Young Archives.

