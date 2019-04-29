Neil Young confirms release of archival live album, Tuscaloosa

The 1973 set with Stray Gators is due out on June 7

Neil Young has confirmed that his live album Tuscaloosa – recorded on February 5, 1973, at the University of Alabama – will be officially released on June 7.

It features his backing band Stray Gators, captured on the same tour that also yielded the Time Fades Away live album.

Check out the full tracklisting for Tuscaloosa and hear “Don’t Be Denied” below:

01 Here We Are In The Years

02 After the Gold Rush

03 Out on the Weekend

04 Harvest

05 Old Man

06 Heart of Gold

07 Time Fades Away

08 Lookout Joe

09 New Mama

10 Alabama

11 Don’t Be Denied

There are also special lithograph bundles available from Neil Young’s official store.

