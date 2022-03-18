Neil Young announces Official Release Series Volume 4

Neil Young has announced Official Release Series Volume 4, which goes on sale April 29 through Reprise Records.

The box set that includes Young’s ‘80s albums Hawks & Doves (1980), Re•ac•tor (1981) and This Note’s For You (1988) as well as the Eldorado EP (1989), which was previously released only in Japan and Australia.

Official Release Series Volume 4 will be released as vinyl and CD box sets, both of which are now available to pre-order by clicking here. All pre-orders will receive an instant download of the Eldorado track, “Cocaine Eyes“.

The five albums in between Re•ac•tor and This Note’s For You – including Trans and Old Ways – are presumably not included in this series because the rights are owned by Geffen, to whom Young was signed between 1982 and 1987, when Young returned to Reprise.

Official Release Series Volume 4 tracklist:

Hawks & Doves:

‘Little Wing’

‘The Old Homestead’

‘Lost in Space’

‘Captain Kennedy’

‘Stayin’ Power’

‘Coastline’

‘Union Man’

‘Comin’ Apart at Every Nail’

‘Hawks & Doves’

Re•ac•tor:

‘Opera Star’

‘Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze’

‘T-Bone’

‘Get Back on It’

‘Southern Pacific’

‘Motor City’

‘Rapid Transit’

‘Shots’

This Note’s For You:

‘Ten Men Workin’’

‘This Note’s for You’

‘Coupe de Ville’

‘Life In The City’

‘Twilight’

‘Married Man’

‘Sunny Inside’

‘Can’t Believe Your Lyin’’

‘Hey’

‘One Thing’

Eldorado:

‘Cocaine Eyes’

‘Don’t Cry’

‘Heavy Love’

‘On Broadway’

‘Eldorado’