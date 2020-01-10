Subscribe
News

Morrissey unveils new album, I Am Not A Dog On A Chain

Hear lead single "Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?" featuring Thelma Houston

Sam Richards

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Read more about Uncut’s essential 2020 preview!

With Paul Weller, David Crosby, Rolling Blackouts, The Weather Station...
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Uncut’s 50 best new albums of 2019

The full countdown revealed!
Read more
NewsSam Richards - 0

Grace Slick: “I enjoyed every trip I had!”

The psychedelic siren recalls Jefferson Airplane's heyday in the new issue of Uncut
Read more

Morrissey has announced details of his 13th solo album. I Am Not A Dog On A Chain will be released by Étienne/BMG on March 20.

Hear the lead single “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?”, featuring soul singer Thelma Houston, below:

Advertisement

I Am Not A Dog On A Chain was produced by Joe Chicharelli at Studio La Fabrique, France, and Hollywood’s Sunset Sound.

“I have now produced four studio albums for Morrissey,” said Chicarelli. “This is his boldest and most adventurous album yet. He has pushed the boundaries yet again – both musically and lyrically. And once again proving that as a songwriter and singer, he is in his own category. In truth, no one can be Morrissey but… Morrissey!”

Check out the tracklisting for I Am Not A Dog On A Chain below:

‘Jim Jim Falls’
‘Love Is On Its Way Out’
‘Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?’
‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’
‘What Kind of People Live in These Houses?’
‘Knockabout World’
‘Darling, I Hug A Pillow’
‘Once I Saw the River Clean’
‘The Truth About Ruth’
‘The Secret of Music’
‘My Hurling Days Are Done’

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Inside: the highs and lows of Bowie’s breakthrough, the best albums of the year, interviews with Bill Callahan and Van Morrison, and more!
Magazines

Uncut – January 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2019 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.