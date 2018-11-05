Mavis Staples announces new album, Live In London

Watch her perform "No Time For Cryin'" at the Union Chapel

Mavis Staples has announced the release of Live In London on February 8 via Anti-.

The album was recorded over two nights at London’s Union Chapel – which she calls “the best place in the world to sing” – and was produced by Staples herself. Hear “No Time For Cryin'” below:

Pre-order Live In London here and check out the tracklisting below:

1. Love and Trust (Written by Ben Harper)

2. Who Told You That (Written by Jeff Tweedy)

3. Slippery People (Written by Talking Heads)

4. What You Gonna Do – Intro

5. What You Gonna Do (Written by Pops Staples)

6. Take Us Back (Written by Benjamin Booker)

7. You Are Not Alone (Written by Jeff Tweedy)

8. No Time For Cryin’ (Written by Jeff Tweedy and Mavis Staples)

9. Can You Get to That (Written by George Clinton and Ernie Harris)

10. Let’s Do It Again (Written by Curtis Mayfield)

11. Dedicated (Written by Justin Vernon and Matthew Ward)

12. We’re Gonna Make It (Written by Gene Barge, Billy Davis, Raynard Miner and Carl William Smith)

13. Encore: Happy Birthday

14. Touch A Hand (Written by Homer Banks, Carl Hampton and Raymond Jackson)

