Luaka Bop to reissue Pharoah Sanders’ 1977 album, Pharoah

On September 15, Luaka Bop will release the first official remastered edition of Pharoah Sanders’ rare and influential 1977 album, Pharoah. The 2LP set will include two previously unreleased live recordings of “Harvest Time”, plus a 24-page book of photographs, archival materials and interviews.

Watch the announcement video below and pre-order the album here:

To accompany the release, The Harvest Time Project: A Tribute To Pharoah Sanders – a live performance featuring Irreversible Entanglements, Joshua Abrams, Domenico Lancellotti and the Pharoah album’s guitarist Tisziji Muñoz – will premiere at November’s Le Guess Who? festival in Utrecht.