Lou Reed’s New York gets the Deluxe Edition treatment

With 26 unreleased tracks and a concert film

Sam Richards

On September 25, Rhino will release the Deluxe Edition of Lou Reed’s 1989 album, New York.

The 3xCD + 2xLP + DVD box set features a newly remastered version of the original album; live versions of every album track compiled from multiple performances; unreleased early versions of several album tracks; plus non-LP track “The Room,” as well as live versions of “Sweet Jane” and “Walk On The Wild Side”.

The set also includes ‘The New York Album’, a concert video that was originally released in 1990 on VHS and Laserdisc but has never been available on DVD, until now. It features Reed performing the entire New York album live in Montreal at the Theatre St Denis. The DVD concludes with an audio-only interview with Reed.

The set comes packaged in a 12×12 hardcover book that includes new liner notes by music journalist David Fricke and essays from Lou Reed archivist Don Fleming.

Check out the full tracklisting below:

Disc One: Original Album (2020 Remaster)
“Romeo Had Juliette”
“Halloween Parade”
“Dirty Blvd.”
“Endless Cycle”
“There Is No Time”
“Last Great American Whale”
“Beginning Of A Great Adventure”
“Busload Of Faith”
“Sick Of You”
“Hold On”
“Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”
“Xmas In February”
“Strawman”
“Dime Store Mystery”

Disc Two: “New York” – Live
“Romeo Had Juliette” *
“Halloween Parade” *
“Dirty Blvd.” *
“Endless Cycle” *
“There Is No Time” *
“Last Great American Whale” *
“Beginning Of A Great Adventure” *
“Busload Of Faith” *
“Sick Of You” *
“Hold On” *
“Good Evening Mr. Waldheim” *
“Xmas In February” *
“Strawman” *
“Dime Store Mystery” *

Disc Three: Works In Progress/Singles/Encore
“Romeo Had Juliette” (7” Version)
“Dirty Blvd.” (Work Tape) *
“Dirty Blvd.” (Rough Mix) *
“Endless Cycle” (Work Tape) *
“Last Great American Whale” (Work Tape) *
“Beginning Of A Great Adventure” (Rough Mix) *
“Busload Of Faith” (Solo Version) *
“Sick Of You” (Work Tape) *
“Sick Of You” (Rough Mix) *
“Hold On” (Rough Mix) *
“Strawman” (Rough Mix) *
“The Room” (Non-LP Track)
“Sweet Jane” (Live Encore) *
“Walk On The Wild Side” (Live Encore) *

DVD
“Romeo Had Juliette”
“Halloween Parade”
“Dirty Blvd.”
“Endless Cycle”
“There Is No Time”
“Last Great American Whale”
“Beginning Of A Great Adventure”
“Busload Of Faith”
“Sick Of You”
“Hold On”
“Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”
“Xmas In February”
“Strawman”
“Dime Store Mystery”
A Conversation with Lou Reed (audio only)

Vinyl Side A
“Romeo Had Juliette”
“Halloween Parade”
“Dirty Blvd.”
“Endless Cycle”

Side B
“There Is No Time”
“Last Great American Whale”
“Beginning of a Great Adventure”

Side C
“Busload of Faith”
“Sick of You”
“Hold On”
“Good Evening Mr. Waldheim”

Side D
“Xmas In February”
“Strawman”
“Dime Store Mystery”

* previously unreleased

