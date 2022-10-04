Subscribe
Loretta Lynn dies aged 90

Farewell to the Queen of Country

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Russ Harrington

Loretta Lynn has died aged 90.

The news has been confirmed by her family.

Born Loretta Webb in a one-room log cabin in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky in 1932, Lynn was the second of eight children of a coal miner – a source of inspiration for her autobiographical 1970 song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter“.

In 1960, she released her debut single, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl“. After moving to Nashville, she released “Success” in 1962, which became a major country hit. She had her first No 1 with “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)” in 1966.

While many of her songs drew on hardship and heartache, 1966’s “Dear Sam” was inspired by the women left at home during the Vietnam War, while 1975’s “The Pill” addressed birth control.

Lynn recorded 60 studio albums in all, winning three of her 18 Grammy nominations.

As well as solo releases, she partnered with Conway Twitty, for 10 duet albums, as well as Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette for the 1993 album Honky Tonk Angels.

In 2004, Jack White produced her album, Van Lear Rose. Her most recent album was 2018’s Wouldn’t It Be Great.

