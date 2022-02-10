The annual commemoration of late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton will be celebrated this year via livestream on what would have been the metal icon’s 60th birthday.

Set to take place on Thursday (February 10) at 7pm PT, the ‘Cliff Burton Day’ celebrations will feature a host of big names from the metal world and Metallica associates who will share their memories of Burton. Nicholas Gomez will host the stream.

Some of the names due to take part include: Exodus guitarist Gary Holt, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin, Big Mick, Metal Joe, Dan Riley, Brian Lew, Dean Delray, Brian Slagel, Canada Dave, and Connie Burton.

The event was announced on Facebook on Monday (February 7) by Burton’s family. They also unveiled some ‘Cliff Burton Day’ merchandise, including t-shirts and an action figure; all proceeds will go towards ‘The Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund’. You can pre-order the items here.

Burton died on September 27, 1986, when Metallica’s tour bus crashed while the band were on tour in Sweden as part of the European leg of their ‘Damage, Inc.’ tour. He played bass on the band’s first three albums: Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, and Master Of Puppets.

Jason Newsted took over from Burton with the blessing of Burton’s family.