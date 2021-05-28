Listen to IDLES cover Gang of Four’s “Damaged Goods”

IDLES have given their spin on Gang of Four‘s “Damaged Goods” for an upcoming tribute album celebrating the post-punk legends and late guitarist Andy Gill.

The Bristol outfit’s version stays relatively faithful to the original – taken from Gang of Four‘s 1979 debut Entertainment! – with frontman Joe Talbot’s distinctive vocals lending some grit to their rendition.

“IDLES does not exist without Gang of Four,” the band commented in a statement. “‘Damaged Goods‘ still sounds new and exciting after the millionth listen. We jumped at the chance to just to play it, let alone record it. It was an honour, a joy and a privilege.”

Listen to IDLES‘ cover of “Damaged Goods” below:

The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four is set to arrive June 4, with a star-studded list of contributors. The compilation was announced earlier this year alongside a cover of “Natural’s Not in It” by Serj Tankian and Tom Morello.

Other artists confirmed to appear on the compilation include Gary Numan, La Roux and Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates Flea and John Frusciante.

IDLES released their latest album, Ultra Mono, in September of last year.