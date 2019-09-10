Listen to the score for Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love

Nick Laird-Clowes' soundtrack to the Leonard Cohen doc will be released on vinyl in December

Former Dream Academy frontman Nick Laird-Clowes has released his score for Nick Broomfield’s recent Leonard Cohen documentary, Marianne & Leonard: Words Of Love.

A vinyl release is due on December 6 but in the meantime you can listen to the entire album below:

