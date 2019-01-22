Listen to a new BBC radio drama about The KLF

How To Burn A Million Quid is a six-part podcast starring Paul Higgins and Kevin Eldon

Radio 4 have created a new drama for BBC Sounds about The KLF entitled How To Burn A Million Quid.

Available to download now as six-part podcast, it stars Paul Higgins (The Thick Of It, Utopia, Line Of Duty) as Bill Drummond and Nicholas Burns (Nathan Barley, The World’s End) as Jimmy Cauty, with comedian Kevin Eldon as their roadie Gimpo – the only other witness to their fabled burning of a million pounds in cash on the island of Jura in 1994.

You can listen to and download all six episodes of How To Burn A Million Quid from here.

