Liam Gallagher and John Squire join forces for new single

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and Stone Roses guitarist John Squire have announced a new collaborative project. Their first single together, “Just Another Rainbow”, will be released by Parlophone on January 5 with “more new music to follow as the year unfolds.”

KEITH RICHARDS IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

The pair began working together after Squire was a special guest at Gallagher’s big Knebworth shows in June 2022. “I think John’s a top songwriter,” says Gallagher. “Everyone always bangs on about him as a guitarist, but he’s a top songwriter too, man, no two ways about it as far as I’m concerned. There’s not enough of his music out there, whether it’s with the Roses or himself. It’s good to see him back writing songs, and fucking good ones.”

Advertisement

The pair demoed a batch of songs at Squire’s own studio in Macclesfield before recording them in LA with Joey Waronker or drums and producer Greg Kurstin on bass.

Regarding “Just Another Rainbow”, Squire says, “To me the most obvious take is that it’s about disappointment. But I don’t like to explain songs, I think that’s the privilege of the listener. It’s also one of the most uplifting tracks we’ve made together.”

You can hear a tiny snippet of the single and pre-order it on 7″ vinyl here. Look out for more from Gallagher and Squire in the next issue of Uncut.

Advertisement