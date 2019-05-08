Led Zeppelin confirm details of new documentary film

Directed by American Epic's Bernard MacMahon

Led Zeppelin have confirmed that their new career-spanning documentary film, directed by American Epic’s Bernard MacMahon, is currently in post-production and poised for release later this year as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations.

It features brand new interviews of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, as well as rare archival interviews with the late John Bonham – the first and only time the band have participated in a documentary in 50 years.

“The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words, and I think that this film will really bring that story to life,” says John Paul Jones.

Commenting on their choice of director, Jimmy Page says: “When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is American Epic, I knew he would be qualified to tell our story.”

Adds Robert Plant: “Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in American Epic inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story.”

