Laura Marling announces Union Chapel livestream

Laura Marling has announced that she will livestream a pair of solo concerts from London’s Union Chapel on June 6.

One set, for British and European fans, will start at 8pm UK time with tickets costing £12 available from here.

The second set, for North American fans, will start at 7pm EST with tickets costing $12 available from here.

According to a press release, “The unusual undertaking at one of her favourite venues will involve skeletal staff and crew, but benefits from full production and a multi-camera shoot, bucking the trend for widespread artist live show postponement right across the globe. The announcement also offers a tentative step in helping to aid the flagging live sector, and sets a potentially positive new precedent for other artists suffering from the loss of live earnings.”