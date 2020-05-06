Subscribe
News

Kraftwerk’s Florian Schneider has died, aged 73

The electronic pioneer hailed as "way ahead of his time"

John Robinson
Credit: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
PlaylistsMichael Bonner - 0

The 6th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Sorry it's been so long since we last posted a Playlist - lots going on, as you can imagine....
Read more
FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

Kenney Jones on the Faces: “We were unmanageable!”

The drummer recalls good times with Rod, Ronnie, Woody and Mac
Read more

Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider has died, aged 73. According to The Guardian, he died of cancer last week and had a private burial, although the news was only made public today (May 6).

Born Florian Schneider-Esleben in 1943, Schneider was encouraged by his architect father Paul to pursue avant-garde musical endeavours. In the artistic/musical flux of late 1960s Dusseldorf, he worked first with a proto-industrial group called PISSOFF, but on meeting architecture student Ralf Hutter at a jazz improvisation course, the pair began an enduring collaboration.

It started on record with the short-lived improv group Organisation, but quickly evolved, in 1970, into Kraftwerk, a band whose early free-rock advances in songs like “Ruckzuck” were led by Schneider’s treated flute. When Hutter returned to architecture studies that year, Schneider and other Dusseldorf musicians kept the Kraftwerk project afloat.

Advertisement

Schneider shunned publicity as the band evolved their run of core albums, concentrating instead on the band’s audio presentation. His vision helped the group explore thrilling new musical possibilities on hugely influential albums such as Autobahn, The Man-Machine and Computer World.

Schneider left Kraftwerk’s touring lineup in 2008. He re-emerged in 2015 with his only solo work, bearing a familiar electronic pulse, but with a timely environmental message: “Stop Plastic Pollution”.

“Such an important influence upon so much of the music we know,” wrote Gary Kemp on Twitter, “from Bowie, to electronica, much of the 80s and beyond into modern techno and rap, Florian Schneider was forging a new Metropolis of music for us all to live in. RIP”

“Another of my great heroes gone” wrote Thomas Dolby, while Midge Ure remarked that Schneider was “way ahead of his time”.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Prince, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Talking Heads, The National, Jason Isbell, The Faces, Laura Marling and Brigid Mae Power all feature in the new Uncut,...
Magazines

Uncut – June 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
So very special… The deluxe, 148-page, updated edition of the Ultimate Music Guide to Radiohead. In-depth reviews of every Radiohead album and every solo...
Publications

Radiohead – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
George Harrison, Syd Barrett, Lucinda Williams, Michael Kiwanuka, Roberta Flack – plus our CD of the month’s best music
Magazines

Uncut – May 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 65% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.