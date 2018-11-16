The KLF unveil plans to build a pyramid from dead people’s ashes

The first bricks to be laid at 'Toxteth Day Of The Dead' event on November 23

The KLF’s latest wheeze is a plan to build a pyramid from 34,592 bricks, each containing the ashes of a dead person.

Bill Drummond and Jimmy Cauty, now trading as K2 Plant Hire Ltd, are inviting people to sign up for a process call ‘MuMufication’, pledging that when they die – and following cremation – 23 grams of their ashes will be fired into a brick and added to the pyramid.

MuMufication costs £99, with discounts for those aged over 80 or under 23. You can sign up here.

The scheme will be launched at Liverpool’s Toxeth Town Hall on November 23, as part of The KLF’s ‘Toxteth Day Of The Dead’ celebrations. The K2 Plant Hire website states that: “Jimmy Cauty and Bill Drummond will mark the 2018 instalment by revealing an Unexpected Item in Toxteth Town Hall. This Unexpected Item will be available for inspection by the public between the hours of noon and 9pm on Friday 23 November, 2018. In order to gain entrance to Toxteth Town Hall during these hours, members of the public must present security staff with one full sized supermarket shopping trolley. The shopping trolley is non-returnable.

“Meanwhile, 399 living people will be enlisted on a journey to forge Toxteth Day Of The Dead traditions that will withstand the next thousand years. The 399 may be casual bystanders or they may have taken part in Welcome To The Dark Ages in August 2017. Either way, they will be expected to report to the entrance of Toxteth Town Hall at 15:00 precisely on Friday 23 November. There will be free tea and mince pies served at Toxteth Town Hall, which will last as long as we all shall live or until they run out. Whichever occurs first. There may be other occurrences throughout the day and night.”

